Avatar for RebaMeThis
Member since 2019
Sweet high. Definitely uplifting with plenty of energy for bid adventures!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for theelucidation
Member since 2017
actually not bad, more of a head high but the Blue Dream parent really kicks in sometimes.. i can be quite functional, although wouldn’t want to be out in public... must explore more
Avatar for Berson
Member since 2018
This is my first experience with Sky Master , acquired here in San Diego. This is straight fire; very poten flower I must say.I must say. , All good. !! Like a few other's, I get good relief for my physical ailments as well. Excellent
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for Canna_Bee_Marketing
Member since 2018
effective for my stomach pains and neasua. very uplifting, I wanted to clean..taste was slightly fruity with a small splash of kush. I would recommend this strain for illness in the morning or a mid day boost.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ThatOneGrayCat
Member since 2018
Wow. I was looking for a strain with lots of cerebral, even psychedelic, effects and I definitely found it here. I searched my nearest dispensaries for either Blue Dream or Master Kush, since they are said to have the type of high I was looking for. Couldn't find either one in stock at my usual pla...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricTingly
Avatar for Jimmyblues
Member since 2018
Wake up open the glass jar- the scent beautiful. Take a nug and look at it, amazing, inticing, covered. Vape- 2 hits- such a sweet welcoming good morning. I love Green Crack, this is a little lighter in the amplified thought area. Mellow, happy- bought this from researching strains, 's on the A list...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for nugnasty28
Member since 2018
Def gets you off the couch and getting stuff done with pleasure.
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for HulkRP
Member since 2014
This strain is good for anxiety. Gave me a good body stone and calm mind high.
