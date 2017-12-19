Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is my first experience with Sky Master , acquired here in San Diego.
This is straight fire; very poten flower I must say.I must say. , All good. !!
Like a few other's, I get good relief for my physical ailments as well.
Excellent
effective for my stomach pains and neasua. very uplifting, I wanted to clean..taste was slightly fruity with a small splash of kush. I would recommend this strain for illness in the morning or a mid day boost.
Wow. I was looking for a strain with lots of cerebral, even psychedelic, effects and I definitely found it here. I searched my nearest dispensaries for either Blue Dream or Master Kush, since they are said to have the type of high I was looking for. Couldn't find either one in stock at my usual pla...
Wake up open the glass jar- the scent beautiful. Take a nug and look at it, amazing, inticing, covered. Vape- 2 hits- such a sweet welcoming good morning. I love Green Crack, this is a little lighter in the amplified thought area. Mellow, happy- bought this from researching strains, 's on the A list...