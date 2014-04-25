ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Smelliot
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Smelliot
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

5 6 reviews

Smelliot

Smelliot

Smelliot, named after its flavorful and pungent buds, is a hybrid strain that crosses Abusive OG with NYC Diesel. Smelliot amplifies the signature OG aromas of diesel, lemon, and pine in its flavorful delivery of relaxation and mental invigoration. This hybrid brings with it a jarring cerebral onset that awakens creativity and happiness, but those new to cannabis should be wary of Smelliot’s intensity. After some time, its effects spread throughout the body, providing relief to tension, mood disorders, depression, and stress. Growers cultivating Smelliot plants indoors should allow a flowering time of 60 to 70 days.

Reviews

6

more reviews
write a review

Find Smelliot nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Smelliot nearby.

Products with Smelliot

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Smelliot nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: 8 Ball Kush, Hells OG, Dream Star, Orange Diesel, and Smelliot
New Strains Alert: 8 Ball Kush, Hells OG, Dream Star, Orange Diesel, and Smelliot