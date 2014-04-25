Smelliot, named after its flavorful and pungent buds, is a hybrid strain that crosses Abusive OG with NYC Diesel. Smelliot amplifies the signature OG aromas of diesel, lemon, and pine in its flavorful delivery of relaxation and mental invigoration. This hybrid brings with it a jarring cerebral onset that awakens creativity and happiness, but those new to cannabis should be wary of Smelliot’s intensity. After some time, its effects spread throughout the body, providing relief to tension, mood disorders, depression, and stress. Growers cultivating Smelliot plants indoors should allow a flowering time of 60 to 70 days.