Hybrid

Snoop's Dream

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Snoop's Dream
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop's Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop's Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper's favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to. 

2096 reported effects from 243 people
Relaxed 74%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 30%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

StukaFox
Member since 2015
Being upper-middle class and white, much of what Snoop Dogg raps about resonates with me. I certainly have my mind on my money -- investments, savings, 401(k)s -- and my money on my mind -- and I enjoy both gin AND juice. So when I spied a a strain bearing Mr. Dogg's name, I knew that I would soon b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
EssJayEss
Member since 2015
Where to begin.... This is one of the best strains. It is amazing. Nice thick head high, but no couch lock. Makes sex out.of.this.world. Kills appetite (you will not eat). Makes orgasms last 5-8x longer. Facilitates repeat sex (!!!yes it does!!!). Unbelievable. A drug company wishes it had ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
cbiddy
Member since 2013
This is a GREAT Strain! A nice mix of a Cerebral, and Body. I always look for the "wearing off sleepy's," and this strain does not have them at all. When the effects start to wear off, you are still awake and alert. Great for a daytime stress relief, and focus, also if you have a weak appetite, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
AgingEnt
Member since 2015
Got this at Old Toby in Chehalis, WA. Check my blog out AgingEnt.com -- Brand: 420 Natural USA Strain: Snoop's Dream Indica-dominant Hybrid Potency Analysis: TTL 23.48% THC 0.775% CBD 0.102% THCA 22.45% Harvested: 05/06/2015 Smoked: 07/17/2015 Vaped: 07/18/2015 Packaging: 5"x3.5" 3mil opaque (...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
snoop_dream
Member since 2014
It is impossible to be sad after some Snoop's Dream. Makes me feel very relaxed and happy, and also gives a very long and satisfying high, though it doesn't overstay its welcome. This is my most favorite strain out there right now.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Master Kush
Blue Dream
Snoop's Dream

