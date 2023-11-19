Soul Food
Soul Food is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pinesoul and 88G13. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Soul Food offers a unique and unforgettable experience that truly feeds the soul. Soul Food boasts an average THC content of 22%, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Soul Food's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Soul Food when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. This strain's calming and uplifting qualities can provide relief and comfort. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Soul Food features flavors like sweet berries, grape, and earthy notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedating properties. The average price of Soul Food typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, reflecting its quality and popularity among consumers. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Soul Food, share your experience by leaving a strain review.
