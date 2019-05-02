ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Soulshine Aloha

Soulshine Aloha

Aloha by Soulshine Cannabis (not to be mistaken with the sativa-dominant variety of Aloha) is a deeply sedative strain best saved for the evening. This indica-dominant variety is a mixture of Ice Princess (Cinderella 99 x White Widow) and Hawaiian Big Bud. Aloha’s odor is pleasant and forest-like, giving off earthy and skunky terpenes. The flavor is also earthy, but retains a hint sweetness on the exhale. Aloha hits hard and fast, weighing heavily on the eyelids and the limbs. Its high potency makes it a natural fit for seasoned consumers, and its deep relaxation makes it worthwhile for those seeking relief from insomnia and anxiety.   

 

