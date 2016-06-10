ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Bubba
  4. Reviews

Sour Bubba reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Bubba.

Reviews

29

Avatar for Wilkett
Member since 2018
One weed that I can actually smoke and not get paranoid. Love this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KYDLA
Member since 2016
This strain is a new favorite. I’ve decided this after I woke up this afternoon from an early bedtime induced by sour bubba. I rolled a backwoods and the smoke was pulling and hitting very very well. I immediately felt relief in my shoulders and behind my eyes. That followed by a trip to the couch a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Shitty
Member since 2012
well I just took 2 good hits and my head feals weightless very relaxed all through the skeleton buy some of this.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Rvujasinovic
Member since 2018
One of my new favorites. Definitely put me to sleep after the great head high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocused
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Sour BubbaUser uploaded image of Sour BubbaUser uploaded image of Sour BubbaUser uploaded image of Sour BubbaUser uploaded image of Sour Bubba
more
photos
Avatar for TheBrownUnicorn
Member since 2017
very potent started to feel the effects almost instantly a nice relaxed feeling while also keeping you alert 👌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for seanblackops
Member since 2018
Definitely great for movie watch the new jigsaw last night and it was perfect! Passed out after the movie lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for jemitts
Member since 2016
I bought an ounce of sour bubba from a dispensary in the next town over based off the the breeding (sour diesel x Bubba kush) and medical properties for pain and stress. I really like this strain it starts out in my head with energy and focus for about 45 minutes and ends up in the body with a blan...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for anhelz
Member since 2014
Its a very tasty strain indeed if u like a sour diesel tone but somewhat sweet. this bud seems like it locks you down to the seat for a minuted but with a creative side to it with a mellow hit of bubba kush,...... great balance of both nd pretty strong high to go with it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedUplifted