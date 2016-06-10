Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is a new favorite. I’ve decided this after I woke up this afternoon from an early bedtime induced by sour bubba. I rolled a backwoods and the smoke was pulling and hitting very very well. I immediately felt relief in my shoulders and behind my eyes. That followed by a trip to the couch a...
I bought an ounce of sour bubba from a dispensary in the next town over based off the the breeding (sour diesel x Bubba kush) and medical properties for pain and stress.
I really like this strain it starts out in my head with energy and focus for about 45 minutes and ends up in the body with a blan...
Its a very tasty strain indeed if u like a sour diesel tone but somewhat sweet. this bud seems like it locks you down to the seat for a minuted but with a creative side to it with a mellow hit of bubba kush,...... great balance of both nd pretty strong high to go with it