Indica

Sour Bubba blends two famous strains that are robust all on their own but, when unified, show unique flavors and effects that speak to their long, potent lineages. With forward-leaning mental stimulation brought on by Diesel and a high-end Kush oriented body aura brought on by Bubba, Sour Bubba relaxes while providing ample mental energy to enjoy stationary activities like board games, video games, and movies.  

Wow ... Hard hitter. The usual evening toke turned into a psychedelic trip down the rabbit hole. Vaped this beauty, big flavors of lemon, citrus, diesel followed by a very earthy kush flavor. Started with a very heavy high behind the eyes and then ... blast off ...euphoria. I may have over in...
This one hits hard, and hits good. I will definitely be visiting Sour Bubba again soon. The body effects are enchanting. You'll feel yourself floating after the first hit. You become "very aware of what your skeleton is doing," according to SWIM. It's "like you can feel the air on your skin and the...
great overall strain, at smaller doses the sour diesel heritage shines through, at higher doses however left me 100%couch-locked. nice crystal on the buds, a smooth and flavorful smoke.
This is probably within my top favorites. Although I'm more of a sativa person, this hybrid balance is perfect. After your first few hits you really start to feel it, hits pretty nicely. It's more of a cerebral heady high, yet your body feels fantastic, just floating and going with the flow. One rec...
I bought an ounce of sour bubba from a dispensary in the next town over based off the the breeding (sour diesel x Bubba kush) and medical properties for pain and stress. I really like this strain it starts out in my head with energy and focus for about 45 minutes and ends up in the body with a blan...
Lineage

Bubba Kush
Sour Diesel
Sour Bubba

