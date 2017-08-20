ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

Sour Cream is a sativa-dominant cross between G-13 Haze and Sour Diesel, which lends this strain a sour, fuel-like aroma. Despite its Haze descent, Sour Cream’s effects are somewhat sedating and heavy. This strain is perfect for a relaxing night in, and anyone looking for instant stress relief will find it in Sour Cream. Though suited for indoor gardens, this sativa hybrid does well in greenhouse cultivation and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days.

    Excellent daytime Fibromyalgia pain and spasm relief without drowsiness. It sold out in 48 hours at my local dispensaries. I got the last gram in my area and can't wait to get more. It's a lot like Sugar Cookie, but with more pain relief, no paranoia and made me uplifted with no anxiety. Great for g...
    EnergeticRelaxedUplifted
    Seattle Quality Collective - Seattle, WA A classic strain still alive in the North West, Thai is a strong Sativa that kills pain, and reduces stress while keeping one focused and on point while going about day-to-day business. A euphoric head high leaves the individual in a trance like state, whi...
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted
    I was lucky enough to score amazing G13 roughly 13 years ago. I ended up buying all of it. So sweet, sticky and dank that I'm still drooling about her today. At the time it was the best smoke that I had ever consumed. Sour D has delicious deep roots and mixes well with almost everything. Crossing th...
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
    This sour cream I had was damn amazing. Started at the head, which was very warm and fuzzy, and moved down into the body which felt like I weighed a ton. Very high recommendations.
    HappyRelaxed
    Had a "Blueberry Sour Cream" cut. Blueberry plus sour cream it was fantastic! Great even high that killed my anxiety instantly. Very smooth come down from a high starting off sativa, and finishing with an amazing body high ( the blueberry cut is really felt here). Really did smell like sour cream....
    FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
