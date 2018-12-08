ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Créme
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Lemon Créme
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

5 3 reviews

Lemon Créme

Lemon Créme

Lemon Créme is a unique and unstable sativa-dominant strain created by Love Genetics. It was brought into existence by crossing Lemon Jack with DNA Genetics’ Sour Cream (a Sour Diesel heirloom x G15 Haze). The breeder notes that this strain is prone to produce three distinct phenotypes with varied aromas, such as Earl Grey tea, lemon Pinesol, and American sweet tea. Lemon Créme is a rare cut due to its instability, but has gone on to influence other Love Genetics’ crosses like Prometheus. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 69 to 77 days.

Reviews

3

write a review

Find Lemon Créme nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lemon Créme nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Cream
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Jack
parent
Strain
Lemon Créme

Products with Lemon Créme

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lemon Créme nearby.