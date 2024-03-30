stock photo similar to Sour Lemon Mochi
Sour Lemon Mochi
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Sour Lemon Mochi effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Lemon Mochi is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of (Mochi x LemonTini) x KG Sour D bx. This is a high-yielding, stretchy plant that blooms into deep purple buds with unruly orange hairs and green accents. Sour Lemon Mochi evokes a palate of creamy gelato, diesel, and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Lemon Mochi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Lemon Mochi strain effects
Sour Lemon Mochi strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Sour Lemon Mochi strain reviews2
K........8
March 30, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
c........v
January 23, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy