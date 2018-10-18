Sour Star Head, also known as Killer Love, is a flavorful new strain from Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Oregon. This strain is a cross of Ultra Love, Sour Tangie, and Star Killer, and it falls firmly into the sativa-dominant category. Sour Star Head is tart and fruity on the nose while the flavor demonstrates similar quality, but with a creamy finish. The plant grows bulbous, round buds and offers consumers a cerebral and inspiring energy that can promote productivity and combat fatigue.