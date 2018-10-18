ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Star Head
  • Leafly flower of Sour Star Head

Sativa

Sour Star Head

Sour Star Head

Sour Star Head, also known as Killer Love, is a flavorful new strain from Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Oregon. This strain is a cross of Ultra Love, Sour Tangie, and Star Killer, and it falls firmly into the sativa-dominant category. Sour Star Head is tart and fruity on the nose while the flavor demonstrates similar quality, but with a creamy finish. The plant grows bulbous, round buds and offers consumers a cerebral and inspiring energy that can promote productivity and combat fatigue.   

Reviews

5

Avatar for Marlinm3
Member since 2018
Very uplifting strain, gets you through the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Star Killer
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Tangie
parent
Strain
Sour Star Head