Hybrid

Space Candy

Cannabinoids

18 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

99 reviews

Space Candy

Space Candy originally comes from Heroes of the Farm, who bred this hybrid strain by crossing Cherry Space Queen and Cotton Candy. The genetic combination is as decadent as it sounds, as Space Candy inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

359 reported effects from 60 people
Happy 73%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 38%

Reviews

99

Avatar for BigSmoke503
Member since 2015
This version of Space Candy was purchased at Fresh Buds PDX, Batch #10862. It's currently my favorite strain to smoke. The aroma of the flowers is sharp and biting, in a good way. Lots of pine and lemon aroma in the nose, with a real sour (good way, again) smell, like a lime. Visually, it's hard to ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for CravenMorebuds
Member since 2015
OMG this is the shit, big beautiful buds sweet citus smell and ripping bong hits. This is a perfect example of why you cant be concerned with the numbers and percentages. This week this is by far my favorite strain Killer breakfast pot but be careful , get a little carried away and DERP !!!!!! y...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for TheFriendlyViking
Member since 2015
Space Candy is an out of this world concentrate I got from processor Honu . Listed as a hybrid with a total cannabinoids of 72% with a shatter consistency. The high is a uplifting happy high that had me chatting and laughing. The flavor on this one is pretty amazing stuff that remind me of grape d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for BakiRonin
Member since 2015
Loved smoking this as I make music. Influenced my creative flow
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for sheldonl
Member since 2014
All i gotta say is if the strain sounds like its from outer space it will get u fucked up💯🙌🏽👌🏽
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Cotton Candy Kush
parent
Strain
Space Candy
Strain child
Lambs in Space
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Space CandyUser uploaded image of Space CandyUser uploaded image of Space CandyUser uploaded image of Space CandyUser uploaded image of Space CandyUser uploaded image of Space CandyUser uploaded image of Space Candy
