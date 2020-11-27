ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Space Monkey

HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Space Monkey is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gorilla Glue and Wookie #15. The aroma is pungent, funky, sour, and dank with a little sweet lavender for good measure. You'll find a few bright orange-red hairs, and decent trichome coverage on Space Monkey's small to medium, mostly round, dusty to dark green nugs. Space Monkey enthusiasts love its relaxing body high, low-key head high, and say it's great for daytime use, aches and pains, stress, PTSD, neausea, and low tolerance smokers. Those who have smoked Space Monkey also report a smooth hit with notes of sweetness, pine, citrus and lavender.

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews.

5 people reported 29 effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
20% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress

