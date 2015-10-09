ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

19 reviews

Rocky Mountain Blueberry

Rocky Mountain Blueberry

Rocky Mountain Blueberry is an indica-dominant cannabis strain parented by Shishkaberry and Dutch Passion’s Blueberry. Its oversized, blue-hued buds take on a smooth, sweet blueberry aroma similar to that of a berry-loaded dessert. Its long-lasting effects bring on a creative spark to help you stay engaged and motivated while your body stays anchored in deep relaxation. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews.

11 people reported 38 effects
Dry eyes 54%
Dry mouth 45%
Paranoid 18%

Reviews

19

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Rocky Mountain Blueberry
First strain child
Durban Berry
child
Second strain child
Blue Sky
child

