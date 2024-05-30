Tried this strain for the first time . Depending on who you get it from the buds are dark, dank, and reminds me of mid 90s True Skunk. The Smell is very Skunky the high creeps up and feels mellow and relaxed. If you smoke more you may see alien's. As an OG Smoker from the 70s I've tried them all. This one is special. If you live in South OC then Rare stone.com is the Only place that has it . It's spendy at $60.00 1/8 of dank bud. Wherever you live this strain is worth looking out for Taste is dry fruit gas.