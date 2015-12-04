Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Created by Dutch Seedbank, Spliff’s Strawberry is a zealously strong sativa-dominant strain with an in-your-face fresh berry flavor. Made up of Strawberry Cough, Skunk, and Jack Herer, this strain takes on all of its parent strains’ euphoric, giggly traits. Its uplifting effects may alleviate depression and fatigue symptoms while its mild body effects can help dull pain and stress.