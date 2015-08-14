ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for wobetta
Member since 2017
This is a dope strain just dont smoke if you have something/ anything to do
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for DrayD
Member since 2017
Very good bud 2nd best to LAPD
GigglyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for 3xcrazyjohn79
Member since 2017
really good for insomnia and pain. ppl r amazed when I tell and show them strains like this!! You don't ever see nothing like this around here!
EuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for danklord42069
Member since 2017
Smoked a joint to myself felt so at peace it was great
Avatar for JoeyBari
Member since 2015
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PackDUHBowl
Member since 2015
Master Kush on steroids. I had never heard of this strain until today, but when I smoked a few bowls to myself I realized this was not weed you mess around with! This is some potent euphoria with the best body sensations I have ever felt from an indica. Intense couchlock and relaxing waves going thr...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
