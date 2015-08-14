Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Master Kush on steroids. I had never heard of this strain until today, but when I smoked a few bowls to myself I realized this was not weed you mess around with! This is some potent euphoria with the best body sensations I have ever felt from an indica. Intense couchlock and relaxing waves going thr...
