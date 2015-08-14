Star Master Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid strain from the gardens of Zion Cannabis in Portland, Oregon. A complex tangle of award-winning genetics, Star Master Kush descends from Sensi Star, Medicine Man, Master Kush, and Platinum Kush. This fruity-scented indica packs a punch, with fast-acting and long-lasting effects that may overwhelm the novice consumer. Hypnotic euphoria invites sleepiness over time, making this strain a preferred choice for evening use.
Star Master Kush
