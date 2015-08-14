ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Star Master Kush
Indica

Star Master Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid strain from the gardens of Zion Cannabis in Portland, Oregon. A complex tangle of award-winning genetics, Star Master Kush descends from Sensi Star, Medicine Man, Master Kush, and Platinum Kush. This fruity-scented indica packs a punch, with fast-acting and long-lasting effects that may overwhelm the novice consumer. Hypnotic euphoria invites sleepiness over time, making this strain a preferred choice for evening use.

Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
So I went to Glisan Buds after work. Cute Goth Guy wasn't working today; I got Emaciated Vegan Hippy Guy instead, and that was fine too. He talked me into getting an 8th of the Vanilla Kush, which was selling fast because it has 27.69% THC and .74% CBD. Indeed, it smells like vanilla with the usual ...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for wobetta
Member since 2017
This is a dope strain just dont smoke if you have something/ anything to do
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for PackDUHBowl
Member since 2015
Master Kush on steroids. I had never heard of this strain until today, but when I smoked a few bowls to myself I realized this was not weed you mess around with! This is some potent euphoria with the best body sensations I have ever felt from an indica. Intense couchlock and relaxing waves going thr...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for welches420
Member since 2016
HEAVY ass planter. Plants the ass on the couch and doesn't get up.
EuphoricFocusedTingly
Avatar for 3xcrazyjohn79
Member since 2017
really good for insomnia and pain. ppl r amazed when I tell and show them strains like this!! You don't ever see nothing like this around here!
EuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Medicine Man
parent
Second strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Strain
