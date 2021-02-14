Starduster reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Starduster.
Starduster strain effects
Starduster strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
M........l
February 14, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Good head high, makes you tingly after 30 mins. Had a gassy/lemon smell with a pepper/lemon taste
m........e
January 30, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Musky, peppery. Burns hot but clean. HiAF after a few nuggs, and my bad ankle feels better. Would reccomend.
C........3
January 17, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This was a marvelous strain (used cartridge). Happy and energetic. Didn't notice a specific taste, but was easy and smooth. Lasted a good amount of time. Sadly, I have now not been able to find this since December. Total bummer. Curaleaf is the manufacturer for the cartridge I had. I make this note in the hopes that they will get the message to distribute more of this excellent stuff.
A........5
November 15, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Starduster is pretty fantastic. It’s suuuuper loaded with crystals and trichs and I it pressed into the finest rosin I have made yet. Fantastic stuff.
P........s
May 8, 2021
My nugs were very large, like 8th size nugs each, and fairy light and fluffy.
C........g
July 31, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I havent laughed harder or longer or had more fun than with this stuff. Chef's kiss.
L........O
September 22, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I'm currently high af on this right now, it comes in slow, but hits with a smooth uplift.
r........w
July 30, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
hit the cake bar and it taste exactly like the honeyglue HHC cake pen.