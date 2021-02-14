stock photo similar to Starduster
Starduster is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Ms Universe. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Starduster is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dynasty Seeds, the average price of Starduster typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Starduster’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Starduster, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Starduster strain reviews
M........l
February 14, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
m........e
January 30, 2021
Happy
Hungry
C........3
January 17, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric