This has got to be some of the finest herb on the planet. Instant grin popped on my face. I can't believe this... I might have a top 3 ever here! Excellent looking, burning, tasting, and very potent. WOW!
This stuff is amazing. For my dom it is like viagra and kept him going all night long and the next morning. I must say it gave the lady bits a bit of a buzz, too. Of all the strains we use, and this one is new to us, got it at THCU in Trinidad, never had one that was so excellent for sex and BDSM ...
This stain has ended up being one of my favorites. It has a really nice fruity flavor and smokes really nice. I will say that if you don't usually smoke a lot, then to start off will a small amount because this stain was really strong and was really helped me fall asleep. Overall, great smoke. Highl...
I originally gave this a good review as an indica but my more honest and less high answer is I am not a fan of this strain. It leaves me with a severe headache, immense dry eye and dry mouth and makes me feel very hung over afterwards. The peaceful high is not worth the intense tiredness.