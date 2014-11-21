ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Starfighter
  4. Reviews

Starfighter reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Starfighter.

Reviews

48

Avatar for da_lamar
Member since 2018
Hybrid with one of the strongest scent ever! Definitely will try again in the future!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
This has got to be some of the finest herb on the planet. Instant grin popped on my face. I can't believe this... I might have a top 3 ever here! Excellent looking, burning, tasting, and very potent. WOW!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Klizzib
Member since 2018
Made me very relaxed and sleepy. Great night time strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PlayPretty
Member since 2018
This stuff is amazing. For my dom it is like viagra and kept him going all night long and the next morning. I must say it gave the lady bits a bit of a buzz, too. Of all the strains we use, and this one is new to us, got it at THCU in Trinidad, never had one that was so excellent for sex and BDSM ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of StarfighterUser uploaded image of StarfighterUser uploaded image of StarfighterUser uploaded image of StarfighterUser uploaded image of StarfighterUser uploaded image of StarfighterUser uploaded image of Starfighter
more
photos
Avatar for RandySquid
Member since 2018
great one
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RyannRyder
Member since 2018
This stain has ended up being one of my favorites. It has a really nice fruity flavor and smokes really nice. I will say that if you don't usually smoke a lot, then to start off will a small amount because this stain was really strong and was really helped me fall asleep. Overall, great smoke. Highl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for leemec
Member since 2016
I originally gave this a good review as an indica but my more honest and less high answer is I am not a fan of this strain. It leaves me with a severe headache, immense dry eye and dry mouth and makes me feel very hung over afterwards. The peaceful high is not worth the intense tiredness.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jollyrogerd
Member since 2017
Nice and mellow!! Still functioning but feeling good feeling mellow..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed