This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 66%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 28%
Focused 28%
Uplifted 25%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 25%
Migraines 25%
Stress 23%
Fatigue 17%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%
canadiansfive
Member since 2017
i grew this indoors for the high CBD.
it didn't yield much but what i have is great. body buzz CBD but an uplifting mood similar to green crack, but makes you kush hungry. fantastic and my new favourite to be honest
This is an all time great strain for medicinal purposes. Like its namesake, this strain kills pain and relaxes me as well as anything I've tried. The low THC content doesn't make you feel "out of it" but is still enough to be uplifting. I hope my local shop never stops selling this because I'll alwa...
In celebration of Mr. Hawking's life, I will review this high cbd strain.
My 1/4 was raised and harvested by Pruf Cultivar, a PDX grower associated with Electric Lettuce. The CBD : THC ratio is roughly 10% : 7% on this predominantly indica hybrid.
This is the perfect flower to keep on hand when ...
This is one of my favorite strains to happily calm my mind and be ready for sleep. also good for "I can't even" days when I feel like I just can't go out to the world. I medicate for anxiety and ptsd, Stephen Hawking has been a 3 year favorite of mine for helping