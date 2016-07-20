ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Stephen Hawking Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Stephen Hawking Kush.

Effects

39 people reported 260 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 28%
Focused 28%
Uplifted 25%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 25%
Migraines 25%
Stress 23%
Fatigue 17%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

54

Avatar for canadiansfive
Member since 2017
i grew this indoors for the high CBD. it didn't yield much but what i have is great. body buzz CBD but an uplifting mood similar to green crack, but makes you kush hungry. fantastic and my new favourite to be honest
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryTinglyUplifted
Avatar for culogrueso
Member since 2020
la neta nesta bien chingona, esa mardre me mato bien rapido alv
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 1mmaculatePerception
Member since 2015
This is an all time great strain for medicinal purposes. Like its namesake, this strain kills pain and relaxes me as well as anything I've tried. The low THC content doesn't make you feel "out of it" but is still enough to be uplifting. I hope my local shop never stops selling this because I'll alwa...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Demonjunkie
Member since 2018
helped my back pain and had a really good night sleep...I would recommend this to anyone with similar problems
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Photos

Avatar for katebly
Member since 2015
So calming and mellow. The kind of high you can feel from your head to your toes.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for FairyHairDontCare
Member since 2017
Doesn't trigger my pain. I felt woken up, present but still high. emotionally feel happy and calm.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ithelpsmesleep
Member since 2017
In celebration of Mr. Hawking's life, I will review this high cbd strain. My 1/4 was raised and harvested by Pruf Cultivar, a PDX grower associated with Electric Lettuce. The CBD : THC ratio is roughly 10% : 7% on this predominantly indica hybrid. This is the perfect flower to keep on hand when ...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for soashleysays
Member since 2016
This is one of my favorite strains to happily calm my mind and be ready for sleep. also good for "I can't even" days when I feel like I just can't go out to the world. I medicate for anxiety and ptsd, Stephen Hawking has been a 3 year favorite of mine for helping
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy