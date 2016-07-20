ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Stephen Hawking Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Stephen Hawking Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.6 55 reviews

Stephen Hawking Kush

aka SHK

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 55 reviews

Stephen Hawking Kush

Stephen Hawking Kush, or SHK, is the second release in the Great Minds series of seeds from Alphakronik Genes. Named for famed scientist Dr. Stephen Hawking, SHK was created by pollenating a Harle-Tsu female with a Sin City Kush male. This indica-dominant hybrid is also part of Alphakrokik Genes’ CBD+ line of genetics that emphasize high-CBD strains. There are 3 known phenotypes of Stephen Hawking Kush, all with vivid cherry and berry flavors that mix with a minty note. The soothing, relaxing effects help keep pain away and also stimulate your stomach to suppress nausea.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

39 people reported 260 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 28%
Focused 28%
Uplifted 25%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 25%
Migraines 25%
Stress 23%
Fatigue 17%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

55

Show all

Avatar for Avocado_bob313
Member since 2016
My favorite strain by far. I've often compared it to waking up, getting laid, taking a hot shower and then finding $20. It's super.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for cmerriamleith
Member since 2015
I am new to Cannabis so take that into consideration when reading this review. I purchased this as a concentrate in a little vape pen called a JuJu. I really like this strain. The effects on me are that it provides a very mellow high and totally relaxes me. I medicate with Cannabis for PTSD, Anxie...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NSomniac
Member since 2015
I don't smoke alot of high CBD strains but a friend of mine has been growing this for a few people lately and with how fire his plants looked I had to try some. First off the buds are beautiful fluffy multi colored nugs of greens, pinks, and purples, frosty white trichomes cover every inch of this ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Sasquatch425
Member since 2015
I LOVE THIS STRAIN! I have never had a strain that will leave you so focused and relaxed at the same time! This is a go to strain for playing video games, watching movies, chores, hiking etc! It doesn't leave you couch locked but instead it gives you quite the opposite effect. It gave me a boost of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for spopes232
Member since 2015
SHK yields dense, resinous buds that overpower the olfactory upon ripening and then again after a good 20-day cure. It's effect is mellow and soothing. It won't transport you to the ethereal like a good sativa, but it will erase the very memory of pain and make amenable the most ornery dispositions....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Stephen Hawking Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Stephen Hawking Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Stephen Hawking Kush
User uploaded image of Stephen Hawking Kush
User uploaded image of Stephen Hawking Kush
User uploaded image of Stephen Hawking Kush
User uploaded image of Stephen Hawking Kush
User uploaded image of Stephen Hawking Kush

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Sin City Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Harle-Tsu
parent
Strain
Stephen Hawking Kush

Products with Stephen Hawking Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Stephen Hawking Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Celebrate Space Exploration Day With These Cannabis Strains
Celebrate Space Exploration Day With These Cannabis Strains
The Most Underrated CBD Cannabis Strains
The Most Underrated CBD Cannabis Strains