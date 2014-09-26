ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Strawberry Blue

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners.

Strawberry Blue

Strawberry Blue is a 75% sativa bred by World of Seeds that crosses Strawberry and New Blue Line. These lanky buds are favored for their notable sweet, fruity aroma and provide heady effects. Indoor or outdoor grows offer comparable yields, with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

Effects

77 reported effects from 39 people

    Reviews

    55

    Avatar for MiguelAEstrada
    Member since 2011
    Smoke: We smoked it from a joint which was small and tightly wrapped. We didn't even need that much. Probably about .2 between 3 people was definitely enough. Shortly after we lit up we were squinting our eyes and laughing at jokes. I would recommend this for a day time smoke and definitely for an ...
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for brattenj57
    Member since 2014
    This leaves me energized. I'm behind a computer a lot using graphic design software. This is good cannabis for focus. Just a hit or two of this and I get totally engaged in my work. I'm prone to paranoia when I smoke sativas; that doesn't happen with this weed, long as I don't hit it too hard.
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTingly
    Avatar for punxxero
    Member since 2014
    It's good stuff if you really like a dizzy body drunk feeling. High energy at times, happy feeling. Not much of a mental high for a chronic user. Definitely has it's uses though! Great for getting housework done.
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticHappyTingly
    Avatar for bobericc
    Member since 2014
    very nice strawberry. one of the darkest ghastly buds ive ever seen. tiny berry notes, heavy strawberry smell and flavor. if you love strawberries and black weed this should be high on the list.
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for ObiBudKenobi
    Member since 2015
    Picked this little gem up from Advanced Farm & Garden in Ypsilanti. Strawberry Blue was a great Sativa dominant strain for me that provided a good head high, and moderate body buzz (no couch lock here). Burned smooth with an opening sweet flavor, and had a sweet berry flavor in the vape as well. A d...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyUplifted
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Strawberry
    parent
    Strain
    Strawberry Blue

    Photos

    User uploaded image of Strawberry BlueUser uploaded image of Strawberry BlueUser uploaded image of Strawberry BlueUser uploaded image of Strawberry BlueUser uploaded image of Strawberry BlueUser uploaded image of Strawberry BlueUser uploaded image of Strawberry Blue
    New Strains Alert: Strawberry Blue, Blackberry Haze, Sugar Punch, Pineapple Skunk, and Hardcore OG
    New Strains Alert: Strawberry Blue, Blackberry Haze, Sugar Punch, Pineapple Skunk, and Hardcore OG