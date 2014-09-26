Strawberry Blue is a 75% sativa bred by World of Seeds that crosses Strawberry and New Blue Line. These lanky buds are favored for their notable sweet, fruity aroma and provide heady effects. Indoor or outdoor grows offer comparable yields, with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.