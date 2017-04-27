ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Frost
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Frost

Indica

Strawberry Frost

Strawberry Frost

Strawberry Frost by MaddFarmer is a three-way cross of fruity trichome producers. The genetic descendant of a Strawberry Cough/Deep Chunk hybrid crossed with Space Queen, Strawberry Frost is a heady indica-dominant strain that is gentle on the body. This dreamy strain calms the body and elevates the mind, placing the consumer in a relaxed, whimsical state. These effects naturally aid with stress, anxiety, and general restlessness. 

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for rickles6
Member since 2014
Picked up a gram of this done by Salish Sativa's. I am glad I did. I love Space Queen because of it's trippy high, and that carried through on this Strawberry frost. I felt like I was swirling around the world. It was also dreamy, euphoric and relaxed. Fantastic effects! I got some strawberry flavor...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TuckerMcElroy
Member since 2015
Good stuff! This strain had the unusual effect of giving the ol wedding tackle a healthy buzz too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Meccamputecture
Member since 2017
Fantastic strain. Left my friends and I feeling very relaxed, uplifted, and happy. Didn't take a lot even for veteran stoners to feel lifted. Will definitely smoke again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for XxDelta9xX
Member since 2017
This is one of my favourite strains because it tastes amazing, and it produces a relaxation without the sleepiness, than the other strains that I have tried. I would recommend Strawberry Frost to people who are stressed, had a hard day at work, or just simply wanting to wind down before bed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for johnwaltz_
Member since 2018
I very strong indica , after a Tolerance break this is the strain to get back on with since it gives you that first time smoking high ! A very strong head buzz at first and a gradual sedating feeling , I rate this a 9/10 just because id wish to have this feeling but to be able to have that sativa up...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkativeTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Deep Chunk
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Strawberry Frost

Photos

User uploaded image of Strawberry FrostUser uploaded image of Strawberry Frost