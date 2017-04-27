Strawberry Frost by MaddFarmer is a three-way cross of fruity trichome producers. The genetic descendant of a Strawberry Cough/Deep Chunk hybrid crossed with Space Queen, Strawberry Frost is a heady indica-dominant strain that is gentle on the body. This dreamy strain calms the body and elevates the mind, placing the consumer in a relaxed, whimsical state. These effects naturally aid with stress, anxiety, and general restlessness.
