Hybrid

Strawberry Glue

5.0(1)
Strain Details

Strawberry Glue is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Gorilla Glue #4. This strain has a sweet strawberry flavor profile and an aroma that smells herbal and spicy with a hint of diesel. Smoking Strawberry Glue will make you feel uplifted, relaxed, and hazy. Some say this strain makes them feel tingly. Strawberry Glue is a popular choice among medical marijuana patients suffering from chronic pain. Growers say this strain has large, dark green nugs that are covered in thick layers of trichomes.