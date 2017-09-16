ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

Effects

706 reported effects from 129 people
Happy 44%
Relaxed 41%
Energetic 37%
Uplifted 37%
Euphoric 31%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 2%

Avatar for Doublepinkeye
Member since 2015
Bruh...stoned. Ok, I got a Pura Earth cartridge of this delicious dank and it satisfied in every way. The buzz gave me straight up fuzzy eyes and the taste...the fucking taste. My exhale was straight up heaven. It did put me to sleep as soon as it wore off...But that ride was worth it. HAM sammich! ...
EnergeticGigglyTingly
Avatar for WayOutWest
Member since 2016
Bought a couple grams of this from New Amsterdam Naturals in Los Angeles-- awesome co-op, highly recommend their selection of connoisseur buds. This particular strain is bred by Cannabiotix, and it's probably the terpiest flower I've encountered to date. Cracking the jar on this nasty gal is like op...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dranja
Member since 2014
Strawberry Lemonade packs a subtle, lemon, rose water flavor that lingers. This strain delivers a mental buzz and creative alertness. The energy is light and invigorating. The pain relieving qualities are impressive for mind and body.
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for MissHeartss
Member since 2016
Very relaxing Sativa, great flavor.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mahl0n
Member since 2016
great strain! great concentrate. gold drop oil cartridge. wonderful effects....energetic and uplifting! keeps me motivated on a Monday morning...better than expected.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Lemon OG Kush
Strawberry Cough
