Strawberry Moon
SyM
Hybrid
Euphoric
Relaxed
Mint
Sweet
Pungent
Strawberry Moon effects are mostly calming.
The Strawberry Moon weed strain comes from Seth Rogen's Houseplant brand. It's similar to God's Gift—crossing Old Family Purple with Merlot OG. When smoking or vaping Strawberry Moon cannabis, expect nice sedating effects perfect for evenings, and a tasty grape and fuel smoke. Strawberry Moon is a Leafly Buzz strain for April 2022.
Strawberry Moon strain effects
Strawberry Moon strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
