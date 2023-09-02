Sugar Biscuit reviews
Sugar Biscuit strain effects
Sugar Biscuit strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
N........0
September 2, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I'm a veteran smoker and this strain is one of my favorites. I light up and it lights me up. The high is intense.. not for the weak. It's a definite couch lock so be prepared and close to the couch because this strain tends to make the legs jellied.
N........7
June 28, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Like SUPER COOKIES more potent than GSC AND almost looks like sour d with the speckled dark green leave spots on the nugs
t........x
June 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Nice head melt with relaxing effects throughout body. Was nervous because of other review saying it wasn’t euphoric, but that wasn’t my experience. Overall great high and affordable flower: Mine was 32% THC and 1.98% terps, and the distributor was “atta”.
K........4
August 28, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Legs and hips and fuzzies. Body high forrreall. Mind still clear though which is why I knocked the star down. Not super inspirational. Just made me feel almost a euphoric lethargic. Weirddd.
G........7
March 8, 2021
Animal cookies crossed with Do Si Do. Bomb ass indica effects! Does the trick every time.
m........1
October 13, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain is SUPER buttery and sweet with an uplifting feeling,if you aren’t used to smoking at all this will make you feel like a pure crackhead but it helps with insomnia and anxiety for sure.
l........7
June 24, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Was recommended this at the dispensary and was very pleased with it.
d........r
May 28, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
love it!