Sugar Biscuit reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Biscuit.

Sugar Biscuit strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Focused

Sugar Biscuit strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Sugar Biscuit reviews

September 2, 2023
I'm a veteran smoker and this strain is one of my favorites. I light up and it lights me up. The high is intense.. not for the weak. It's a definite couch lock so be prepared and close to the couch because this strain tends to make the legs jellied.
6 people found this helpful
June 28, 2021
Like SUPER COOKIES more potent than GSC AND almost looks like sour d with the speckled dark green leave spots on the nugs
5 people found this helpful
June 11, 2023
Nice head melt with relaxing effects throughout body. Was nervous because of other review saying it wasn’t euphoric, but that wasn’t my experience. Overall great high and affordable flower: Mine was 32% THC and 1.98% terps, and the distributor was “atta”.
4 people found this helpful
August 28, 2022
Legs and hips and fuzzies. Body high forrreall. Mind still clear though which is why I knocked the star down. Not super inspirational. Just made me feel almost a euphoric lethargic. Weirddd.
2 people found this helpful
March 8, 2021
Animal cookies crossed with Do Si Do. Bomb ass indica effects! Does the trick every time.
2 people found this helpful
October 13, 2023
This strain is SUPER buttery and sweet with an uplifting feeling,if you aren’t used to smoking at all this will make you feel like a pure crackhead but it helps with insomnia and anxiety for sure.
2 people found this helpful
June 24, 2023
Was recommended this at the dispensary and was very pleased with it.
1 person found this helpful
May 28, 2021
love it!
1 person found this helpful

