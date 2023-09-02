stock photo similar to Sugar Biscuit
IndicaTHC 22%CBG 1%

Sugar Biscuit

aka Sugar Biscuits

Sugar Biscuit, also known as “Sugar Biscuits” is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with Do-Si-Dos. The effects of Sugar Biscuit are strong and relaxing. Consumers say this strain delivers an intense cerebral high that calms your entire body and mind. When consumed in large doses, Sugar Biscuit may make you feel sleepy or sedated. The best time to enjoy this strain is during the evening when you have no other important tasks to complete. Because Sugar Biscuit is believed to have a high THC content of 21%, this strain is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers with a high tolerance for THC. The flavor profile of Sugar Biscuit is lemony and floral. You can expect a light citrus and flowery smells rounded out by a sugary sweetness. Sugar Biscuit is rated high by medical marijuana patients suffering from sleeplessness and mental stress. The dominant terpene in Sugar Biscuit is limonene, followed by caryophyllene and linalool. According to growers, this strain flowers into tall, lumpy nugs with mixed green foliage, burnt orange hairs, and average trichome coverage. Sugar Biscuits has an average flowering time of 70 days and produces an average yield size.

Sugar Biscuit strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Focused

Sugar Biscuit strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Sugar Biscuit strain reviews9

September 2, 2023
I'm a veteran smoker and this strain is one of my favorites. I light up and it lights me up. The high is intense.. not for the weak. It's a definite couch lock so be prepared and close to the couch because this strain tends to make the legs jellied.
6 people found this helpful
June 28, 2021
Like SUPER COOKIES more potent than GSC AND almost looks like sour d with the speckled dark green leave spots on the nugs
5 people found this helpful
June 11, 2023
Nice head melt with relaxing effects throughout body. Was nervous because of other review saying it wasn’t euphoric, but that wasn’t my experience. Overall great high and affordable flower: Mine was 32% THC and 1.98% terps, and the distributor was “atta”.
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Sugar Biscuit strain genetics