Sugar Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Kush.

Effects

51 people reported 375 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 49%
Euphoric 39%
Hungry 33%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 27%
Lack of appetite 27%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

70

Avatar for Gibbskush420
Member since 2019
full relaxation. took away my anxiety and made me want to eat until I fell asleep. solid indica
Avatar for terrbear88
Member since 2019
Can still function and have energy to walk the dog. It smells good and tastes good to smooth.
Avatar for Incognitoburrito
Member since 2018
Beautiful indica. Gorgeous frosty buds, extremely impressive. Takes care of my pain and chills me out. Mellow, enjoyable high. Nice potency, too. I took two hits off the bong and I’m ripped. For a seasoned individual, this strain is a beautiful discovery. The couch lock is real!
Avatar for silkkdashocka
Member since 2019
This strain gives you a Uber relaxing high . You can forget about that anxiety in your chest with this shit man
Photos

Avatar for Hlaskey
Member since 2018
I have never gotten the true body buzz from indicas for some reason, but this one!! wow I was blown away, onset was very quick, no head high at all! this baby was all body, from my head to my toes, everything was heavy &amp; relaxed. Dry mouth very present. Helped calm my muscle spasms which is a de...
Avatar for Benjillesp
Member since 2018
Best Indica I've ever had. Such a sweet hashy taste with the best body high I've had. Surprisingly smooth, best paired with Netflix Marathons
Avatar for BobGratton420
Member since 2017
It is a good cérébral buzz
Avatar for kaiser1842
Member since 2016
sweet body high, super calming to me as i have anxiety &amp; PTSD. tastes like berries to me
