Beautiful indica. Gorgeous frosty buds, extremely impressive. Takes care of my pain and chills me out. Mellow, enjoyable high. Nice potency, too. I took two hits off the bong and I’m ripped. For a seasoned individual, this strain is a beautiful discovery. The couch lock is real!
I have never gotten the true body buzz from indicas for some reason, but this one!! wow I was blown away, onset was very quick, no head high at all! this baby was all body, from my head to my toes, everything was heavy & relaxed. Dry mouth very present. Helped calm my muscle spasms which is a de...