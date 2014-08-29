ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sugar Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sugar Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4 71 reviews

Sugar Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 71 reviews

Sugar Kush

Sugar Kush is an indica-dominant cross between Kandy Kush and Hash Plant.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

51 people reported 375 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 49%
Euphoric 39%
Hungry 33%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 27%
Lack of appetite 27%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

71

more reviews
write a review

Find Sugar Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sugar Kush nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Yeti OG
Yeti OG
More THCLeafly flower for Incredible Bulk
Incredible Bulk
More gigglyLeafly flower for MK Ultra
MK Ultra
More THCLeafly flower for Purple OG Kush
Purple OG Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Super Skunk
Super Skunk
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Punch
Purple Punch
More THCLeafly flower for Blue Zkittlez
Blue Zkittlez
More arousingLeafly flower for Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple
More sleepy
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Products with Sugar Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sugar Kush nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Frankenstein, Lavender Jones, Purple Paralysis, Space Jill, and Sugar Kush
New Strains Alert: Frankenstein, Lavender Jones, Purple Paralysis, Space Jill, and Sugar Kush