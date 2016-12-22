ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sugar Mama reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Mama.

Avatar for Kingjofijo
Member since 2018
⛽. I smoke in raw papers with the dank glass tip and i must say this is some good weed. It is fast hittingng and will have you coughing every two to three totes. Its very smooth so roll a gram and get high. #BigHomieJPFromDayStreet
Avatar for Shron
Member since 2017
Wow... I really like this one more in the daytime, when I need a little chill time. I was amazed just how much I was able to power through and focus on, while I was still just chillin.
Avatar for JoeMoot
Member since 2017
Amazing chilled out couch lock feel, super frosty Up their with the best
Avatar for budtoker420allday
Member since 2017
where do I begin! I just got it tonight decided to get Mexican food loaded literally the smallest bowl may be even arguably the most embarrassing bowl I questioned myself but I took 2 hits while driving (yes I smoke sometimes while I drive helps my road rage) but I instantly felt it over come by bod...
Avatar for noudahoe
Member since 2016
Solid indica high with occasional giggles, but it makes my eyes itch and burn terribly
Avatar for Yungchopstick
Member since 2015
This has been a very calming strain for me. I feel very content and clean after smoking. I am still able to get shit done and I love it. The highs don't last as long with this strain but damn it this stuff is nice
Read full review
Reported
Read full review
Avatar for cheyenne.knight.750
Member since 2013
very nice, relaxed after smoking. smells kinda like strawberries. Love it!
