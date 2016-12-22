We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Mama.
Reviews
22
Kingjofijo
Member since 2018
⛽. I smoke in raw papers with the dank glass tip and i must say this is some good weed. It is fast hittingng and will have you coughing every two to three totes. Its very smooth so roll a gram and get high. #BigHomieJPFromDayStreet
where do I begin! I just got it tonight decided to get Mexican food loaded literally the smallest bowl may be even arguably the most embarrassing bowl I questioned myself but I took 2 hits while driving (yes I smoke sometimes while I drive helps my road rage) but I instantly felt it over come by bod...
This has been a very calming strain for me. I feel very content and clean after smoking. I am still able to get shit done and I love it. The highs don't last as long with this strain but damn it this stuff is nice