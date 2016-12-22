ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Sugar Mama
Indica

4.6 22 reviews

Sugar Mama

Sugar Mama

A hybrid of two well-known indicas, Sugar Mama is praised for her over-sized colas and sugary flavors. The aroma of this Big Bud/Blueberry cross has notes of skunky maple syrup and hash. The calming indica effects are an enjoyable way to curb nausea and migraines.

Reviews

TGT
Member since 2013
I know that genetically Sugar Mama is an Indica, but for me it's like the espresso of weeds. Awesome daytime strain, when you want to power through your To Do List and earn your day. Although I've noticed that since it is genetically an Indica, it's also great for dealing with any physical aches a...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
420after30
Member since 2016
Sugar Mama was a recommendation by my local budtender. I use it to help me sleep at night, but I've found it to be an excellent daytime strain as well. It's hard to overstate my satisfaction. One of the greatest things about it is how uplifting it feels. It's not that I don't dwell on sad things, bu...
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
redbull1133
Member since 2015
I will second the fact that although this is an Indica, I had a great energetic and creative rush upon smoking. doesn't take much to get the job done either. There was a mild head and body buzz that was nice yet not overwhelming. One of my favorite kinds to smoke.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
sensimando
Member since 2014
Amazin strain one of the best if not best Indica I've smoked . Unique feelin "warm spirited inner self feelin" Great for beach an relaxin
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Yungchopstick
Member since 2015
This has been a very calming strain for me. I feel very content and clean after smoking. I am still able to get shit done and I love it. The highs don't last as long with this strain but damn it this stuff is nice
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Big Bud
Blueberry
Sugar Mama

