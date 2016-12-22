A hybrid of two well-known indicas, Sugar Mama is praised for her over-sized colas and sugary flavors. The aroma of this Big Bud/Blueberry cross has notes of skunky maple syrup and hash. The calming indica effects are an enjoyable way to curb nausea and migraines.
