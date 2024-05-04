summit sauce is a very tasty, relaxing indica that is good for anxiety, depression, and pain. with base notes of diesel and tropical aromatics, what is left behind is a sour, smoky, wood fire taste that is sure to impress even the most picky stoners. provides just enough of a head and body high at 18% ish to get you through the rest of the day unscathed, while not velcroing you to your bed and/or couch. overall 8.8/10. would recommend to anyone and everyone.