Summit Sauce
Summit Sauce
Smm
Indica
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Diesel
Tropical
Lemon
Summit Sauce effects are mostly calming.
Summit Sauce is a weed strain that combines work from breeders Jigga, as well as Capulator. It's a cross of Mint Chocolate Gelato x Frozen Lemons, and is part of the GC Uniques line from Good Chemistry Nurseries. This indica has an earthy and floral aroma with an earthy and piney taste. This indica typically leaves users feeling nice and relaxed.
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Summit Sauce strain effects
Summit Sauce strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
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Summit Sauce strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
k........a
May 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
summit sauce is a very tasty, relaxing indica that is good for anxiety, depression, and pain. with base notes of diesel and tropical aromatics, what is left behind is a sour, smoky, wood fire taste that is sure to impress even the most picky stoners. provides just enough of a head and body high at 18% ish to get you through the rest of the day unscathed, while not velcroing you to your bed and/or couch. overall 8.8/10. would recommend to anyone and everyone.
K........1
February 15, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have some summit sauce live rosin right now and the terpenes are incredible. It has a gassy floral terpene profile. Great night time smoke. Don’t expect to do much if you smoke it during the day. Very potent. Love it
A........o
December 21, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Mint Chocolate Gelato was my favorite before getting this. Man the bud is insane looking covered in crystals hairs in every color. The high so chill, happy, great vibes, talkative, uplifted. It's the best dope I've ever smoked. Hands down and I've been smoking daily for 20 years. Major props to Good Chemistry. They are the best establishment for incredible choice phenotypes and small batch. Best bud in town, best price too!!!