Sumo's OG Kush is a multi-award-winning indica strain by Sumo Seeds. This powerful cut won 1st place Kush and 1st place Overall at the 2015 Highlife Cup in Amsterdam. It also recently won 1st place Outdoor at the 2017 Il Castello Cannabis Cup and 2nd place Outdoor Flower at the 2017 Mallorcannabis Cup. This mysterious cross of an unknown OG Kush hybrid and California Kush (Mendocino Purps x LA Confidential) creates a pungent, citrusy, diesel-driven strain that retains OG Kush’s traditional euphoria and stony relaxation while deepening its overall complexity. If you’re lucky enough to snap off some Sumo's OG, enjoy it later in the day or after work to maximize its relaxing effects.