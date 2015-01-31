ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Silver Haze was crossed with Blue Dream to create this fun and potent hybrid. Super Blue Dream is fast-acting and known for creating head-heavy effects. Taking after its sativa heritage, this strain is energizing and great for daytime use. While Super Blue Dream is powerful, it still allows you to focus and get things done. Similar to its Blue Dream parent, Super Blue Dream features a sour blueberry aroma. Due to this strain’s head-heavy effects, it may not be a good choice for consumers who suffer from headaches. For those who are afflicted with stress or anxiety, however, Super Blue Dream may be a good strain to try.

1095 reported effects from 144 people
Happy 58%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 48%
Creative 37%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Avatar for mermaidwarrior
Member since 2016
Experienced Super BD for the first time in vape cartridge form. Blue Dream is one of my favorite strains of flower, so I knew I would like this combo. Smooth head high after two hits. Felt very euphoric and happy. The urge to dance & get housework done came over me.. a very positive feeling. This is...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for IntoTheClouds
Member since 2014
Got mine down in LA on my way to a concert. I got 4 grams and asked for the best they got and they gave me this. I wouldn't say it's my funnest strain but in the category of balance this is number 1. I've smoked a lot of top shelf strains and this is probably my favorite for interaction and here'...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkative
Avatar for creestofer
Member since 2010
Super Silver Haze x Blueberry genetics. I felt happy and mellow at the same time. Very clear-headed high all the way through. Has the same sweet taste of blue dream with increased potency.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for 5rshwillz
Member since 2014
Great for any mental disorder! It is happy in smoke form. The sativa brings a nice head high with added focus, content, and entertainment, while the indica brings a nice mellowing body high and tingle. Great for ADD/ADHD, depression, anxiety, and Bipolar. Gives you the positive benefits of the medic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
👻🍎 Super Blue Dream (House of Herbs) is a fun take on the legendary Blue Dream. Smelling and tasting very similar to Blue Dream, this sativa dominant hybrid strain delivers a strong head high. Good for energy and getting things done. I don't like this as much as regular Blue Dream but it is still ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Super Blue Dream

