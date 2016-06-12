ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Superman OG

Superman OG

Superman OG is a must try for cannabis connoisseurs. The product of Tahoe OG and Bubba Kush, this hardy indica is both incredibly potent and exceptionally well bred. Following a long line of kush genetics, Superman OG provides a strong heavy body sensation and will put you to sleep in a hurry. While great for pain management, muscle spasms, and insomnia, Superman OG’s potent sedative effects make it a strictly nighttime strain. The aroma of this indica is nearly as strong as its effects. Featuring a strong skunk-like scent and piney taste, Superman OG is extremely pungent and not for the novice patient.

Effects

956 reported effects from 130 people
Relaxed 63%
Sleepy 52%
Euphoric 42%
Happy 36%
Hungry 26%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

213

This is an unbelievable Indica that truly delivers a crushing blow to insomnia. A few good pulls on this and you'll be asleep in no time. If you're an athlete who deals with severe muscle soreness, this one is for you as well. This strain has saved me many sleepless nights and helped me recover ...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Not even Kryptonite could strip this new found treasure from me. Solid A+ mind & body numbing Indica. The "chill pill" that I've be craving. Great smelling skunky weed with an insane taste and better buzz. This strain is fantastic and strong, like bull.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Holy sh*t Batman, I just found one of the newest to my Top 10!!! Dare I say to the coveted #1 slot?!? Honestly, I love ALL strains but you know the standouts and this strain STANDS out! When the description uses the word 'pungent', yep, it IS pungent and smokes the same. I usually cough during a...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Wow. That is probably the best one word review for this strain. I took one decent size hit from a cape and it about two minutes it hit me hard. I caped and then started walking the dog. I had an instant tingly feeling and a little spring in my step. 10 minutes later and I was wondering if wal...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
after years of testing different indicas I found the most effective for my insomnia. Superman OG makes you feel very cozy & sleepy.
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Tahoe OG Kush
Bubba Kush
Superman OG

Photos

