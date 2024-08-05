Swedish Phish reviews
Swedish Phish strain effects
Swedish Phish strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Seizures
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
a........y
August 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
What a wonderful strain. It's delicious, but it also has a wonderful euphoria with it. It's a really energetic silly strain I'd not recommend if you're gonna be in a situation where you don't need to be giggling.