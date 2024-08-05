stock photo similar to Swedish Phish
Swedish Phish
aka Swedish Fish
Swedish Phish effects are mostly energizing.
Swedish Phish, also known as Swedish Fish, is an indica-dominant strain bred by Panoramic Cannabis and made from a genetic cross of Phishead Kush x Swedish Nectar. This is a candy-sweet, berry, and spicy strain that imparts happy, uplifting effects that simmer down into relaxation; medical patients may appreciate Swedish Phish’s effects for mitigating stress and PTSD. Its tight, olive-green buds have thin orange hairs and white trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Swedish Phish, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Seizures
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
