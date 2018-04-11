Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Sweet amnesia
Producer: Virginia Co. (Beta Bud)
Sativa
Taste harsh. Not sweet or flowery. Rough. Could be the pre roll though.
Squinty eyes. Glossy eyes. Slow but focused thinking. Cleaned the whole house afyer smoking a joint. Slight body buzz in areas where I'm sore. HUNGER!
Easily one of the best smelling strains if not THE BEST. The shit literally smelt like sandalwood and cedar. I mean WTF I did t even want to smoke. But I did and I'm not a Sativa guy but this smoked and felt as good as it smelt. Very easy euphoric and energetic high, no aniexty or other symptoms I u...