Sweet Amnesia Haze by Sweet Seeds is a sativa cross of a prized Amnesia Haze cut. This strain emits all the same flavors and effects of Amnesia Haze, but with just a touch more citrus zest, cedar, and incense on the nose as well as a strong, uplifting cerebral buzz. This strain’s happy, heady effects make it ideal for consumers looking to shed stress while staying productive and alert.
Sweet Amnesia Haze
write a review
Member since 2016
Member since 2018
Member since 2019
Member since 2019
Sweet Amnesia Haze