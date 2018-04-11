ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Sweet Amnesia Haze

Sweet Amnesia Haze by Sweet Seeds is a sativa cross of a prized Amnesia Haze cut. This strain emits all the same flavors and effects of Amnesia Haze, but with just a touch more citrus zest, cedar, and incense on the nose as well as a strong, uplifting cerebral buzz. This strain’s happy, heady effects make it ideal for consumers looking to shed stress while staying productive and alert.   

4

Avatar for Kooterbrown
Member since 2016
Easily one of the best smelling strains if not THE BEST. The shit literally smelt like sandalwood and cedar. I mean WTF I did t even want to smoke. But I did and I'm not a Sativa guy but this smoked and felt as good as it smelt. Very easy euphoric and energetic high, no aniexty or other symptoms I u...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for austinmartino
Member since 2018
Sweet amnesia Producer: Virginia Co. (Beta Bud) Sativa Taste harsh. Not sweet or flowery. Rough. Could be the pre roll though. Squinty eyes. Glossy eyes. Slow but focused thinking. Cleaned the whole house afyer smoking a joint. Slight body buzz in areas where I'm sore. HUNGER!
Happy
Avatar for missbuscaglia
Member since 2019
GREAT!!!! Amazing for having fun and also for creating, like creative work :D Is really smooth and sweet! Feeling super happy and have been very productive :D
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Sfhaze
Member since 2019
My new favorite. Great head high and have energy to do chores. No anxiety and is the perfect level.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Strain
Sweet Amnesia Haze