ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sweet Cheese
  • Leafly flower of Sweet Cheese

Sativa

Sweet Cheese

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 94 reviews

Sweet Cheese

Sweet Cheese is a 70% sativa strain that combines the potency and unique flavor profiles of Cheese and Black Jack. Bred by Sweet Seeds, this strain was designed to  induce long-lasting relaxation throughout the body, coupled with intense cerebral euphoria. Sweet Cheese is marked by the fragrant fusion of cheese and spice, a combination of aromas found in few other cannabis varieties. Outdoor Sweet Cheese plants finish flowering in mid-October, while indoor plants bloom in 9 weeks.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

514 reported effects from 67 people
Happy 68%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 49%
Relaxed 46%
Creative 34%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

94

Show all

Avatar for Dimedude
Member since 2012
This was one of the stinkiest buds I've ever tried. I really can't emphasize it enough that this is one smelly strain of weed. But it is a nice smell. Anyway, this could probably help with sleep problems as when I smoked it at night, I literally just had to go to bed after. And I'm a stay up la...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for LongLeafBlunts
Member since 2017
Like its name, Sweet Cheese has the aromas of a mild cheese with sweet undertones of fruits and berries with a hint of sweet melon. This bud breaks up easy and is nicely compact. perfect for DAYTIME smoke to start your day or energize you mid day for an extra booster of CREATIVITY, MOTIVATION and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for yungkeezy100
Member since 2017
Feel like I'm on crack and I want to go on a run? I don't know - but this stuff is amazing. It's like being invincible. Enjoy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for arnoski
Member since 2016
Pretty pleasant and heavy on the intoxicant effect. Great if you're looking to relax and enjoy yourself while counteracting depression. Not so hot if you need to function, though. I vaporized a small bowl, and found that I was losing track of the things I was trying to get done. In fact, trying to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for ben_marko
Member since 2013
This didn't smell like Cheese or any of the "Sweet" strains I've tried. Just smelled vaguely diesel-ish, but I smoke a lot of Diesel so there's that. I had not smoked anything for four hours before trying this. Buds were light green and soft, spongy, and slightly crunchy. Ground up ok, nice an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Jack
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Sweet Cheese

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sweet CheeseUser uploaded image of Sweet CheeseUser uploaded image of Sweet CheeseUser uploaded image of Sweet CheeseUser uploaded image of Sweet CheeseUser uploaded image of Sweet CheeseUser uploaded image of Sweet Cheese
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
New Strains Alert: Grape OX, Khalifa Kush, Sweet Cheese, Middlefork, and Aceh
New Strains Alert: Grape OX, Khalifa Kush, Sweet Cheese, Middlefork, and Aceh
5 Fantastic Instrumental Albums to Listen to While High
5 Fantastic Instrumental Albums to Listen to While High