Sweet Cindy from BOG Seeds is a cross of Sweet Tooth #3, Cinderella 99, and BOG Bubble. The result is a citrusy strain with notes of grapefruit. Its well-balanced high will get you feeling physically relaxed and mentally uplifted, making this a great strain for novices who don’t want to feel overwhelmed.