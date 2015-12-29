ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sweet Diesel

Sweet Diesel

Sweet Diesel is an earthy cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Though this sativa is a member of the diesel family, its aroma is much lighter than typical diesels. Featuring a moderate fuel scent and earthy taste, Sweet Diesel is an easy strain for novice consumers. Like a true sativa, this strain provides a strong head-heavy sensation. Felt most in the face and eyes, this strain is great for easing stress and improving focus.

395 reported effects from 58 people
Happy 55%
Creative 48%
Focused 39%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 37%

Avatar for mallitia95
Member since 2012
One of the nicest sativas ive ever smoked. When I take 1 bong hit of this im already giggly and uplifted. By the time ive taken my fourth im in an almost psychedelic state of mind.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
A consummate & lifelong Sour D-fan, I only learned of her Sweet sister yesterday + am presently enjoying a lovely wake n bake, java-style, to start my day off right!💣My particular bag o’bud is not-at-all dry, but dense + harder to light, but perhaps she dries quickly. As a veteran smoker, I was ant...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dp61
Member since 2014
I am very particular about which strains I use to manage my symptoms and this Sweet Diesel is a pretty good strain for treating my ailments. I was very surprised at both my ability to focus and having the energy to manifest my efforts creatively. The taste, although slightly like Sour Diesel, is not...
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for fortheloveofbudz
Member since 2015
This was a great strain, I got it from south coast caregivers and they have A+ quality meds. I was up cleaning my apartment and I was also pain free... Not many strains can give you the best of both worlds.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for barnell27
Member since 2014
Recieved 1.2 grams of this strain. As soon as I opened the package I could smell the nonstop sweet aroma take over the diesel smell. This flower is extremely Sweet and smooth tasting. The nug I recieved was incredibly dense too!!! Burned nice and slow. As the euphoria began (3 hits) I also had a s...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain
Sweet Diesel
Strain child
Peach Puree
child

