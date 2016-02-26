ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Sweet Jane

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane is a sweet-flavored sativa strain that provides an uplifting burst of cerebral energy ideal for daytime use. A selected cut of the famous Island Sweet Skunk, Sweet Jane carries an intense fruity aroma with notes of grapefruit, lemon, and mangos. Colorful calyxes spiral from the buds, woven in fiery hairs and powdered in a sugary coat of crystal resin. With an average THC content of 20% and a subtle CBD profile, Sweet Jane delivers nuanced effects perfect for both relaxing and getting things done.

Avatar for DeepStrain
Member since 2016
Sweet Jane is rather good. Doesn't have these couch locking symptoms. Really vivid head high accompanied by some visuals if you smoke a lot. Does make me really sleepy at the end of the trip, indica like. Also gave me a little headache throughout. Munchies were real. 7/10 not good not bad.
FocusedHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for Sabrenaneenapie
Member since 2016
Inspirational! Thanks to this sweet gal I was gleefully awake till 4 am creating a Minotaur costume.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for FelineFire
Member since 2018
Used the 1:1 tincture and it definitely provides an overall relaxation and steady calmness. Using it for cancer pain and mental anxiety/stress. I'm prone to even more paranoia under the influence of marijuana. I noticed after I ran out, I was anxious for it, not realizing how much it truly helps m...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BcBuddha
Member since 2015
there is no refrence to the song "Sweet Jane" by The Velvet Underground other than that its worth trying of course
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for StellarStoner
Member since 2015
A rose is as sweet when you name it after marijuana. I like the sweet jane strain. Flowery fruit is its enjoyable fragrance. Satisfyingly a one hit wonder that is able to give a feeling of dancing on the ceiling. OH BOY That is My GIRL getting me high! I love a good sativa and this is a great sati...
Happy
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Sweet Jane

