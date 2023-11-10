Sweet Melon
Sweet Melon
SMe
Hybrid
Focused
Relaxed
Energetic
Blueberry
Sweet
Grapefruit
Sweet Melon effects are mostly calming.
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Sweet Melon is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, relaxed, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sweet Melon, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Sweet Melon strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Sweet Melon strain flavors
Sweet Melon strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
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Similar to Sweet Melon near Ashburn, VA
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Sweet Melon strain reviews(11)
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B........5
November 10, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry mouth
Sweet melon was the first strain I tried and it was the best thing for me before I started smoking sweet melon I was always having anxiety
d........0
June 26, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Great cartridge with a good body high.
z........6
January 7, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain is really good. I’ve noticed my eyes have gotten heavier than normal after smoking this so there is that to note. Otherwise this strain has a great calming effect while keeping you focused.