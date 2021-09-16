Sweet Melon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Melon.
Sweet Melon strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Sweet Melon strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sweet Melon reviews
q........2
September 16, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Nice and smooth. Euphoric, but in a post dinner relaxing way. Could easy "veg-out" on the couch or hold and stimulating and intellectual conversation about absolutely nothing.
z........6
January 7, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
This strain is really good. I’ve noticed my eyes have gotten heavier than normal after smoking this so there is that to note. Otherwise this strain has a great calming effect while keeping you focused.
p........1
November 27, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This strain in the concentrate taste incredibly sweet fruity. To me it tasted just like melon bubbalicious. Energized and uplifted and at the same time calm and focused. I am enjoying the sweet melon very much!!! I (☞ ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)☞highly recommend
d........9
December 15, 2021
Relaxed
Talkative
Taste like Melon sweet not harsh and relaxes the body.
r........p
June 13, 2021
Amazing tasting and very smooth! made me feel very at ease.
V........3
February 2, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Taste good pretty wear but leaves you Melow
B........5
November 10, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Sweet melon was the first strain I tried and it was the best thing for me before I started smoking sweet melon I was always having anxiety
d........0
June 26, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Great cartridge with a good body high.