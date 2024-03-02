T99
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
T99
T99
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
T99 effects are mostly energizing.
T99 potency is higher THC than average.
T99 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights x Haze and Big Buddha Cheese. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. T99 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Kiwi Seeds, the average price of T99 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about T99’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed T99, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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T99 strain reviews(2)
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z........4
March 2, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Let me just start off with saying this I've never been this talkative in my life and this strain is keeping me talking non stop. So yeah I love, but my girlfriend doesn't lol. It give you a very euphoric feeling with also a heightened awareness. You also feel very energetic but very head and body high. It's amazing!