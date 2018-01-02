ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

White Tahoe Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

White Tahoe Cookies nugget
White Tahoe Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

Effects

392 reported effects from 71 people
Relaxed 71%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 25%

Reviews

97

Avatar for graybaybay17
Member since 2016
This strain is lovely. My girlfriend and I both enjoy smoking it, and it enhances our sexual vibrations after smoking. The White Tahoe Cooks are a mans best friend... fellas
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Aroused
Avatar for Timbaroo
Member since 2017
Picked this beauty up at Patient Care First in Ceres, California. They’ve got the best stuff for bomb prices. I picked up this strain at $10 for a gram of their exotics because it just looked top notch, and I mean look at its lineage. You can’t go wrong. I vaped on this with the MigVapor Sub Herb a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ralphmouf
Member since 2017
Lime green nugs with fat orange hairs, good trich development and moderate to heavy crystal cover. Medium resin content, smokes very well. The high left nothing to be desired. Well balanced between body and mind. Found myself spacing out trying to order a sandwich much to the chagrin of the sandwic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for JustLeDouxIt
Member since 2017
Spectacular! Was recommended by my budtender but, I actually went to purchase this strain, based on the reviews left here. I must say... I’m VERY impressed! Great, mellow, balanced high. ZAPPED my nausea in an instant and, relaxed me from head to toe. All of my pain melted away. (I was about a 7/10 ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for cannapillguy
Member since 2016
this is one of my favorite strains. its relaxing, good for socializing and couch surfing. The girl friend gets tingles and it perks up her sexual appetite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
White Tahoe Cookies

